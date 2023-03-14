Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Starts Live Run of Electric Self-Driving Shuttle Bus for KLM Flight Crews

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has begun the second phase of its electric self-driving bus trial, focusing on shuttle services for KLM flight crews.

During the first phase of the trial, the focus was on testing technical features and ease of use. The current phase will take place at the apron of the airport, an even more complex setting where there is always a lot of simultaneous activity: ranging from aircraft arriving and departing, to flight handling operations and airline crew transport.

Earlier this year, Schiphol conducted a successful initial trial of these buses. During the current phase, KLM Cityhopper and KLM Ground Services crew will use the shuttle service over a pre-programmed route to and from the apron.

Several times a day, until the end of July, the bus will fetch KLM Cityhopper crew from Apron A, where KLM Cityhopper aircraft park before departure and on arrival at Schiphol. The self-driving bus then drops off the flight crew at the terminal.

The vehicle is equipped with sensors and special cameras and makes use of GPS to manoeuvre. The bus has a 360-degree view because it is equipped with LIDAR technology. This allows the vehicle to detect and move around objects located up to 30 metres away.

Maarten Koopmans, KLM Cityhopper managing director, said: “I’m very enthusiastic about this trial and think it’s great that our crew can test this innovative, self-driving bus. KLC has always set the trend in implementing the latest technologies and this innovation also fits in perfectly with KLM’s aim to achieve emission-free ground handling by 2030.”

Jan Zekveld, Head of Innovation Schiphol, said: “It’s great that we’ve been able to follow up on the trial with the self-driving buses so soon. We’re curious about the insights we’ll gain at this location, particularly because punctuality and safety is crucial on this route. We’re also curious how airline crew members experience self-driving transport. This will help to build trust in the technology and potentially facilitates future integration of other self-driving vehicles.”