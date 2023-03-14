Ryanair Signs Booking Deal with OTA ‘Aggregator’ Paxport

Ryanair has announced its first ever “Approved OTA Aggregator” partnership, with travel tech specialist and online travel agent middleman/broker Paxport.

Ryanair has, in recent months, been amassing a number of OTA booking and selling partnerships with the likes of eSky, Lastminute.com, Expedia, loveholidays, TUI, Kiwi, On the Beach, El Corte Inglés, Braganza Group, and Etraveli.

This deal will open up further partnerships, with Paxport acting as a facilitator with its own group of OTA partners.

Ryanair’s CMO, Dara Brady said: “We are pleased to announce our first “Approved OTA Aggregator” partnership with Paxport. Through this exciting new agreement, Paxport will be authorised to offer Ryanair’s low fare flights to their network of OTA partners on the condition that they provide full price transparency. This agreement also guarantees that customers who book a Ryanair flight through one of Paxport’s OTA partners will have access to their myRyanair account without needing to complete Ryanair’s customer verification and will receive all essential flight updates directly. We look forward to working with Paxport over the coming months and years.”

Simon Taylor, Head of Commercial at Paxport, said: “The entire Paxport business is excited to partner with Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline. By providing leading airline distribution technology, Paxport will support Ryanair’s travel trade partnership strategy by facilitating controlled distribution to approved Paxport subscribers. This is a significant milestone for both parties, with Paxport becoming the first flight aggregation business to enter such an agreement. We look forward to building on this partnership and supporting both Ryanair and the wider travel industry.”