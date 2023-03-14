fbpx
Travel News

Ryanair Posts 11% Surge in Passenger Volumes for June

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Ryanair carried 19.3 million passengers in June, latest monthly performance data from the airline show.

The passenger total represented an 11% year-on-year increase on the 17.4 million passengers carried during June 2023.

Load factor, for June (a major growth metric and sign of how full an airline’s planes are), was 95%; the same as 12 months prior.

Ryanair Tenerife flights

On a rolling 12-month basis – from June 2023 to June 2024 – Ryanair carried 188.8 million passengers; 9% more than the previous June-to-June 12 month period.

Ryanair operated more than 106,000 flights last month. However, nearly 400 of them were cancelled due to air traffic control (ATC) delays in mainland Europe.

