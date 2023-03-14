Ryanair Posts 11% Surge in Passenger Volumes for June

Ryanair carried 19.3 million passengers in June, latest monthly performance data from the airline show.

The passenger total represented an 11% year-on-year increase on the 17.4 million passengers carried during June 2023.

Load factor, for June (a major growth metric and sign of how full an airline’s planes are), was 95%; the same as 12 months prior.

On a rolling 12-month basis – from June 2023 to June 2024 – Ryanair carried 188.8 million passengers; 9% more than the previous June-to-June 12 month period.

Ryanair operated more than 106,000 flights last month. However, nearly 400 of them were cancelled due to air traffic control (ATC) delays in mainland Europe.