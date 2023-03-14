Princess Cruises Newest Culinary Gem – ‘Love by Britto’ – Officially Opens Aboard Sun Princess

Princess Cruises’ newest culinary gem – Love by Britto – has officially opened aboard Sun Princess, and guests are savouring every moment of the creative fusion in this first-of-its-kind collaboration between art icon Romero Britto and culinary master Rudi Sodamin.

Love by Britto presents a sensational dining experience where the iconic artistry of Britto blends with the culinary genius of Sodamin to create a feast for both the eyes and the palate with a delectable seven-course, prix fixe menu.

“The art of Romero Britto makes people happy with his unique expression of the universal language of love and his creative inspiration blends with my culinary passion to deliver a high-end, meticulously curated menu that guests full of memories overflowing with love was a transformative experience,” said Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess Cruises.

“We’re both proud to see Love by Britto come to life with Sun Princess guests celebrating this exclusive dining event, showcasing the harmony between food, art and love.”

The seven-course dining experience begins with intoxicating aphrodisiacs like Oysters with Lemongrass Kafir, Mirin and Gold Flakes.

Entrees feature creative heart-shaped presentations and include savoury Tuna & Avocado, Pomegranate, Togarashi; Cappuccino of Wild Mushroom soup; Salad of Beets, Figs and Goat Cheese; Granita of Pink Champagne and Rose Petals; Tail of Lobster Thermidor; and Succulent Beef Tenderloin and Truffle Jus. In true Love Boat style, dessert features a heart-shaped Chocolate Lava Cake, Fresh Berries & Raspberry Cream, plus Petits Fours.

Additional special touches include vibrant dinnerware featuring Britto’s art, heart-folded napkins and even cutlery with heart-shaped cut outs. Love by Britto carries a cover charge of $79 per person and can be booked pre-cruise in the Princess app.

Speciality cocktails and an extensive wine list were thoughtfully crafted and selected to complement the menu and are available à la carte. Seven newly crafted, love-themed cocktails were created with offerings including: