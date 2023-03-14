Belfast City Airport Celebrates 1st Anniversary of EasyJet Routes to London-Luton and Manchester

Belfast City Airport has celebrated the 1-year anniversary of EasyJet’s services to London Luton and Manchester.

The past 12 months have seen EasyJet expand its presence at Belfast City Airport, with the airline currently operating a network of 8 routes.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport said: “It is wonderful to celebrate the first anniversary of easyJet’s routes to London Luton and Manchester. These services have proven extremely popular with our passengers, providing essential connectivity for both business and leisure travel.

“At Belfast City Airport, we are dedicated to offering direct and convenient access to destinations across the UK and beyond, and EasyJet’s extensive network helps us to deliver on this commitment.

“Passengers that choose to fly from Belfast City Airport also benefit from unrivalled convenience thanks to our excellent location, just five minutes from Belfast city centre, and our speedy average processing security times of only six minutes.

“We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with easyJet and expanding our offering to best meet the needs of our passengers.”

This latest news follows the recent commencement of easyJet’s services to the popular holiday destinations of Alicante and Palma de Mallorca, offering travellers from Northern Ireland the opportunity to enjoy more convenient summer getaways.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, added: “We are delighted to have been expanding our network from Belfast City, now offering eight routes including key domestic connections to Manchester and Luton as well as popular holiday destinations Palma and Alicante offering customers more choice, all with great value fares and friendly service.”

Since arriving at Belfast City Airport in 2021, EasyJet’s network has grown to include Alicante, Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Luton, London Gatwick, Manchester, and Palma de Mallorca.