Ryanair Petition for EU Action over ATC Strikes Reaches 700,000 Signatures

Ryanair has reiterated its call on the European Commission and its president Ursula von der Leyen to take action to safeguard air passengers from disruption caused by French air traffic control (ATC) strikes, the most recent of which occurred last weekend.

The airline’s Europe-wide petition of passengers – which is aiming for 1 million signatures – has now reached 700,000 signatures.

Ryanair said in a statement: “Despite only launching just 6 weeks ago, over 700,000 passengers have signed Ryanair’s “Protect Passengers: Keep EU Skies Open” petition calling on the EU Commission to take immediate action and protect European citizen’s Freedom of Movement and overflights during French ATC strikes. However, President von der Leyen has yet to acknowledge the multiple calls for action from the EU passengers who have suffered cancellations and delays due to repeated French ATC strikes, despite not even travelling to/from France. This is because France uses Minimum Service Legislation to protect French domestic flights while EU overflights from Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, and Ireland are disproportionately cancelled. Italy and Greece already protect overflights during ATC strikes and the EU Commission must now insist that France does likewise.”

A Ryanair spokesperson said:

“After 52 days of French ATC strikes in the first 4 months of 2023, forcing over 730,000 passengers to have their flights cancelled at short notice, President Ursula von der Leyen is still nowhere to be seen. She hasn’t even acknowledged the 700,000+ EU passengers who have signed our Protect Passengers: Keep EU Skies Open petition because they are sick and tired of suffering unnecessary disruption to their travel plans when a tiny number of French ATC unions strike, and all because the EU Commission have repeatedly failed to protect their Freedom of Movement and overflights during French ATC strikes.

“It is time for the EU Commission to protect overflights during French ATC strikes as Italy and Greece already do. If French ATC unions insist on striking (which is their right) then they should cancel French flights and protect overflights, not cancel EU overflights from Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK.

“Ryanair is calling on EU passengers to help us reach 1 million signatures on our Protect Passengers: Keep EU Skies Open petition and demand President von der Leyen and the EU Commission take action to protect all flights for EU citizens once and for all.”