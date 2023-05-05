FBD Hotels & Resorts Sponsors Orby Stakes at The Curragh

FBD Hotels & Resorts has signed up as sponsor of the Orby Stakes at The Curragh on Saturday May 27.

The Orby Stakes commemorates Orby the first Irish-trained horse to win both the Irish Derby and the Epsom Derby in 1907, who was owned by Richard ‘Boss’ Croker.

Irish thoroughbreds three years of age and older will compete in the listed race over 12 furlongs with a total prize money of €40,000.

The FBD Hotels & Resorts Orby Stakes will be part of the start of the summer of racing at The Curragh, taking place at 15.05 on Day 2 of the prestigious Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival.

Commenting on the sponsorship, David Kelly, CEO FBD Hotels & Resorts said: “Since taking over the neighbouring Killashee Hotel outside Naas in 2022, having previously purchased another nearby hotel, The Heritage in Killenard, Co Laois in 2019, we are delighted to have this opportunity to come on board and partner with The Curragh and support this renowned race. Orby created a great legacy as a horse, and we hope that this sponsorship builds over the coming years to become equally iconic.”

Evan Arkwright, Racing and Sponsorship Manager at The Curragh, commented: “The Curragh greatly values the long-standing relationship with FBD Hotels & Resorts and looks forward to working with David and his team to further enhance the partnership this year.”

In April 2022, Killashee Hotel became the sixth hotel in FBD Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of luxury four-star and four-star superior hotels and resorts, joining The Heritage Hotel in Laois, Castleknock Hotel in Dublin, Faithlegg in Waterford, La Cala and Sunset Beach Club on the Costa del Sol in Spain, as part of one of Ireland’s leading hotel groups.

Over the past year Killashee has been transformed with completion of the first phase of the €5m refurbishment plan. This landmark four-star hotel continues to grow in popularity as a destination location for the Corporate, Wedding and Leisure guests alike.