Ryanair Monthly Passenger Numbers rise to 16 Million

Ryanair carried 16 million passengers across its route network during April, marking a 13% year-on-year increase.

In all, Ryanair operated more than 89,650 flights last month – although more than 650 were cancelled due to French air traffic control (ATC) strikes, with around 118,000 passenger journeys affected.

Load factor – which measures exactly how full a plane is – crept up to 94% (from 91% in April last year), but load is still being affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On a rolling 12-month basis Ryanair had carried 170.3 million passengers through to the end of April, a 55% year-on-year jump.