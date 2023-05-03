Celebrity Cruises Launches ‘Spring into Summer Sale’ Incentive for Travel Agents

Celebrity Cruises is continuing its commitment to supporting top selling travel agents with its latest ‘Spring into Summer Sale’ campaign.

The first 25 travel agents to make 10 or more Celebrity Cruise bookings sailing to Europe in 2023 will win their own Last Minute Luxury cruise. Agents will need to make and claim their bookings on Celebrity Rewards between 3rd to 31st May 2023 for their chance to win their own slice of last-minute luxury.

Agents can head to Celebrity Central to find out more information on the Last Minute Luxury sailings that are up for grabs. What’s more, the prize can also be gifted to a colleague, friend or family member should the agent not be able to travel on the dates given for the prize.

Showing the line’s appreciation for not only their top sellers, all travel partners will continue to see earnings with Celebrity Rewards of up to £20/€20 per booking on every booking they make.

To further aid agents in securing bookings, Celebrity Cruises new ‘Spring into Summer Sale’ campaign is giving guests more ways to book their dream getaway this summer. When booking between 03 May to 06 July 2023, travellers will access savings of 75% for the second guest, as well as receiving an onboard spend of up to $300 per stateroom. Whether they choose to spend it on Celebrity Cruises’ wellness offering, which is on par with the top Spa resorts on land; or culinary excellence across the fleet’s world-class restaurants, this exclusive onboard credit will help clients make even more memories to last a lifetime. And on top of this, Celebrity is also giving away reduced flights to Europe from £99 per person from the UK and Ireland.

For full details on the ‘Book & Win’ incentive and selling tools to support bookings, travel agents should visit celebritycentral.co.uk.

With seven award-winning ships sailing in Europe in 2023 to a range of incredible destinations including the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, there isn’t a better time for agents to be selling Europe to their clients. With more seven-night sailings than ever before, Celebrity Cruises is also offering over 45 overnight stays in 11 iconic cities, including Lisbon, Istanbul, Malaga, Copenhagen and so many more.