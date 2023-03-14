Ryanair Launches 48-Hour Flash Sale for July and August Travel

Ryanair has launched a 48-hour flash sale, featuring a 20% discount on flights for travel throughout July and August.

The limited time sale ends at midnight Thursday (4 July) and covers more than 240 destinations across Ryanair’s route network.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said: “What better way to lift the midweek slump than with a Ryanair 20% off flash sale. So, if you’re sick of sitting back and watching your friends, family and colleagues jet off to soak up some sun on holiday while your stuck at your desk, this is the perfect opportunity to follow suit and lock in your next getaway.”