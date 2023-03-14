Labour Court to Issue Fresh Aer Lingus Pay Row Recommendation Today

The Labour Court is set to issue a fresh pay recommendation regarding the Aer Lingus pilots’ dispute later today in a fresh bid to bring about some resolution to the ongoing matter, which has disrupted Irish holidaymakers’ summer travel plans in the past couple of weeks.

The Labour Court will hold a hearing into the ongoing pay dispute at Aer Lingus later today, after formally intervening in the matter following a marathon set of talks between the airline and pilots on Monday.

Aer Lingus has already backed a pay increase of up to 12.25%, while a previous Labour Court recommendation of an interim 9.25% increase has been refused by pilots – who are seeking a near 24% rise.

Aer Lingus has said it would want to see improvements in productivity and flexibility agreements before going over the 12.25% mark.

The Labour Court yesterday said it was seeking written submissions by both IALPA (Irish Airline Pilots Association) and Aer Lingus by close of business on Tuesday. It also asked for no further escalations in the dispute.

IALPA-aligned pilots, at Aer Lingus, remain on a work-to-rule stance. Their actions have, so far, led to the cancellation of nearly 400 Aer Lingus flights in the past couple of weeks.