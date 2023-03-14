fbpx
SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsLabour Court to Issue Fresh Aer Lingus Pay Row Recommendation Today
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Labour Court to Issue Fresh Aer Lingus Pay Row Recommendation Today

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

The Labour Court is set to issue a fresh pay recommendation regarding the Aer Lingus pilots’ dispute later today in a fresh bid to bring about some resolution to the ongoing matter, which has disrupted Irish holidaymakers’ summer travel plans in the past couple of weeks.

The Labour Court will hold a hearing into the ongoing pay dispute at Aer Lingus later today, after formally intervening in the matter following a marathon set of talks between the airline and pilots on Monday.

Aer Lingus has already backed a pay increase of up to 12.25%, while a previous Labour Court recommendation of an interim 9.25% increase has been refused by pilots – who are seeking a near 24% rise.

Aer Lingus has said it would want to see improvements in productivity and flexibility agreements before going over the 12.25% mark.

The Labour Court yesterday said it was seeking written submissions by both IALPA (Irish Airline Pilots Association) and Aer Lingus by close of business on Tuesday. It also asked for no further escalations in the dispute.

IALPA-aligned pilots, at Aer Lingus, remain on a work-to-rule stance. Their actions have, so far, led to the cancellation of nearly 400 Aer Lingus flights in the past couple of weeks.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Ryanair Launches 48-Hour Flash Sale for July and August Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie