Caribbean Suffers Slump in Short-Term Travel Demand due to Hurricane Beryl

Many of the most popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean region have suffered slumps in short-term visitor demand due to the ravages of Hurricane Beryl, which is now headed towards the area.

The storm has become the quickest to reach Category 5 status on record and has caused havoc in Latin America.

According to travel intelligence company Mabrian, the Mexican Caribbean (typically measuring the Quintana Roo area of south-eastern Mexico) has suffered the biggest impact on demand, with a near 34% drop in visitor interest.

Jamaica, which is directly in Beryl’s path, has dropped nearly 25% visitor demand and the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico have also fallen out of favour.

Jamaica was the quickest international tourist region in the world to recover from the Covid crisis and has enjoyed a few good years since the worst of the pandemic.