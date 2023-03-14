Air Cargo Services Demand Shows Double-Digit Growth for 6th Straight Month

Demand for air cargo services continued to increase in May, according to latest available data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA’s latest numbers show a 14.7%, year-on-year, growth rate for air cargo services during May. This marked the 6th consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth.

There was strong double-digit percentage growth across all key global regions including Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America and Latin America.

“Air cargo demand moved sharply upwards in May across all regions. The sector benefitted from trade growth, booming e-commerce and capacity constraints on maritime shipping. The outlook remains largely positive with purchasing managers showing expectations for future growth. Some dampening, however, could come as the US imposes stricter conditions on e-commerce deliveries from China. Increased costs and transit times for shipments under $800 may deter US consumers and pose significant challenges for growth on the Asia-North America trade lane—the world’s biggest,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.