fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsAir Cargo Services Demand Shows Double-Digit Growth for 6th Straight Month
Travel News

Air Cargo Services Demand Shows Double-Digit Growth for 6th Straight Month

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Demand for air cargo services continued to increase in May, according to latest available data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA’s latest numbers show a 14.7%, year-on-year, growth rate for air cargo services during May. This marked the 6th consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth.

There was strong double-digit percentage growth across all key global regions including Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America and Latin America.

“Air cargo demand moved sharply upwards in May across all regions. The sector benefitted from trade growth, booming e-commerce and capacity constraints on maritime shipping. The outlook remains largely positive with purchasing managers showing expectations for future growth. Some dampening, however, could come as the US imposes stricter conditions on e-commerce deliveries from China. Increased costs and transit times for shipments under $800 may deter US consumers and pose significant challenges for growth on the Asia-North America trade lane—the world’s biggest,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Menorca: The Perfect Island for Families and Couples

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie