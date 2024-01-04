SEARCH
Ryanair Launches 24 Hour Flash Sale with 20% Off Flights

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Ryanair has announced a 24-hour flash sale with 20% off fares for travel until March 15.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said:

“What better way to tackle the post-Christmas slump than to get planning your next travel adventure. Whether you plan to unearth and explore a new city break destination, work off the last of the Christmas turkey with an action-packed ski trip or get a head start on your summer tan with a late winter sun escape, Ryanair’s 24-hour 20% off flash sale will make sure you get there on Europe’s lowest fares.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
