Ryanair Launches 24 Hour Flash Sale with 20% Off Flights

Ryanair has announced a 24-hour flash sale with 20% off fares for travel until March 15.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said:

“What better way to tackle the post-Christmas slump than to get planning your next travel adventure. Whether you plan to unearth and explore a new city break destination, work off the last of the Christmas turkey with an action-packed ski trip or get a head start on your summer tan with a late winter sun escape, Ryanair’s 24-hour 20% off flash sale will make sure you get there on Europe’s lowest fares.”