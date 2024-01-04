Dalata Signs 2-Year Extension to Operate Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport

SEARCH
By Geoff Percival
The Dalata Hotel Group has agreed an extension to its licensing agreement to operate the Maldron Hotel at Dublin Airport.

Dalata is the largest hotel group in Ireland, through its ownership of the twin Clayton and Maldron hotel chains. It also operates in the UK and continental Europe, with properties in Germany and the Netherlands.

Its licence to operate the 251-bedroom Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport was due to expire this month, but the group has extended the licence for a further 2 years.

The current licence will now expire in January 2026.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
