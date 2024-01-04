SEARCH
Japan Airlines Relaxes Refund and Ticket Change Policy in Light of Tokyo Air Crash

Paul Micheau
By Paul Micheau
AviaReps, on behalf of Japan Airlines, has announced that the carrier is relaxing its refund/ticket change policy in light of this week’s air crash at Tokyo Airport.

All passengers and crew were safely evacuated from flight JL516 on January 2 and flight operations are normalising. However, there have been a number of cancellations on Japan Airlines’ roster, as well as schedule changes.

In a message to travel agents, AviaReps’ Jens Bachmann said: “If any of your clients are affected by this and you need assistance with rebooking, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

Japan Airlines has created a special ticket handling system, which will be in place until January 31. The new waiver code is RTC1854. The waiver code POVT230009 should be used if the PNR has been affected by reduced flights and schedule changes.

Paul is a passionate travel writer and seasoned content creator, with a flair for storytelling. He has developed a keen eye for capturing the essence of places and experiences. Armed with a degree in Entrepreneurship and Management. Paul brings a strategic approach to his work, ensuring that each piece of content he creates resonates with audiences and leaves a lasting impression. Paul is also the founder and head of content for the popular 'IsItWorthIt' channel.
