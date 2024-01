Ryanair has announced an expansion of its London operations – covering its main UK hub at Stansted, as well as at Gatwick and Luton.

The expansion covers the airline’s summer 2024 schedule and includes 7 new routes, 2 new aircraft basings and 150 new jobs.

The new routes are to Dubrovnik, Palma, Sarajevo, Tatry, Tirana, Treviso and Basel.