Surge in Irish Visitor Numbers Helps Keep France Most Popular Destination for International Guests

Irish visitor numbers to France have surged to well over pre-pandemic levels, contributing to France maintaining its status as the most popular destination for global tourists.

Latest analysis by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and its knowledge partner ForwardKeys, shows France is set to keep its pole position as the most popular location this year.

International arrivals to France are set to almost reach pre-Covid highs this year.

Already, Irish visitor numbers to France are up 19% on pre-pandemic levels in 2019. There have also been post-Covid crisis surges in visitors from South Korea, Spain and Canada.

Olivier Ponti, vice president of insights at ForwardKeys, said: “With flight bookings on the rise and air carriers set to introduce a record number of seats, France enters 2024 in a strong position.”

“Capitalising on the successful hosting of the Rugby World Cup 2023 and on the growing exposure provided by the upcoming Olympic Games, the country is set to be one of the most thought-after destinations this year, for both regional and long-haul markets.”

While Paris and Charles de Gaulle Airport remain the most popular destinations and entry points to the country, Orly Airport outside Paris is seeing the strongest growth and Nice is becoming one of the most visited European cities.

Julia Simpson, WTTC president and chief executive, said: “France’s commitment to travel and tourism is not just reflected in the impressive data, but in the unwavering efforts of the government. President Macron recognises the real value travel and tourism brings to France in terms of the economy, jobs and its standing on the world stage. His support has ensured France remains the world’s most popular destination.”

The WTTC expects France’s tourism sector to grow 3%, per year, over the next 10 years and to be worth €297bn by then. The sector is also expected to create more than 555,000 jobs in the next decade.