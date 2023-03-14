Ryanair Backs Under Fire Boeing; Welcomes Senior Management Changes

Ryanair has publicly backed under fire Boeing and has welcomed the immediately effective management changes the planemaker has made.

Boeing is under increasing pressure over delays in plane deliveries and faulty planes (although the latter issue doesn’t relate to Ryanair as the models in question are not included in its fleet), but has made some management changes, in Seattle, as it looks to turn a corner.

Chief executive Dave Calhoun is set to stand down by the end of the year. Stephanie Pope has been appointed to lead Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes, replacing Stan Deal who has retired. Ryanair believes these changes are necessary and good for Boeing and its customers.

Ryanair said it “looks forward to continuing to work with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and BCA CEO Stephanie Pope to eliminate the Boeing 737 delivery delays, which is slowing Ryanair’s growth through 2024.”

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said: “We welcome these much-needed management changes in Seattle. We look forward to working with Stephanie Pope to accelerate B737 aircraft deliveries to customers, including Ryanair in Europe, for Summer and Autumn 2024. We also look forward to continuing to work with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and CFO Brian West, and to helping Boeing recover its aircraft deliveries so that Ryanair can continue to grow strongly as Boeing’s no.1 customer here in Europe.”