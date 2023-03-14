fbpx
Travel News

Japan Airlines Latest Carrier to Return to Pre-Covid Health Levels

By Geoff Percival
Japan Airlines (JAL) is set to become the latest international airline to fully recover to pre-Covid levels.

The carrier said that it expects its 2023 annual accounts – which cover the 12 months to the end of March 2024; this month) – to show higher profits than 2019.

JAL expects to post pre-tax profits of around $924m for its latest year, which would be ahead of the $871m in 2019; but more importantly a return to profit.

Furthermore, it expects a further boost to profits next year. Meanwhile, JAL has announced it will expand its fleet of planes with 21 Airbus A350-900 planes and 11 A321neo aircraft, as well as 10 Boeing 787-9 planes.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
