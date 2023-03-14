Ryanair Agrees OTA Booking Partnership with Lastminute.com

Ryanair has agreed a booking partnership with online travel agent giant Lastminute.com.

As a result, Lastminute.com will be authorised to offer Ryanair flights as part of its holiday packages and flights.

The move marks the latest in a line of OTA partnership agreements announced by Ryanair over the past few months, which have included deals with eSky, On the Beach, and TUI.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “We are pleased to announce our latest “Approved OTA” partnership with global OTA giant, lastminute.com. This milestone partnership is great news for consumers as lastminute.com will now be authorised to offer Ryanair’s low-fare flights as part of their dynamic holiday packages and flights, putting them in stark contrast to the unauthorised OTAs who continue to overcharge customers with hidden mark-ups and provide fake customer contact and payment information to Ryanair. We look forward to working with lastminute.com and carrying their customers onboard our Ryanair flights throughout the years ahead.”

Lastminute.com CEO Luca Concone, said: “As the European travel tech leader in Dynamic Holiday Packages, we know this partnership with Ryanair will grant flexibility, choice and value for customers looking for the best holidays and flights. We look forward to working closely with Ryanair.”