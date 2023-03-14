Aspen, Santa Fe and Newark Ranked Most Unreliable Airports in the US

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, in Colorado; Santa Fe Municipal Airport, in New Mexico; and Newark Liberty International Airport, in New Jersey, have been ranked as the 3 most unreliable airports in the US in a new survey.

US personal injury law firm Whitley Law Firm analysed Google reviews based on the number of cancellations per 100 departures per year.

In the case of Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, there are 6.41 cancellations per 100 departures at this airport, which is the seventh highest number in the whole US. From January 2023 to January 2024, there were 6,591 departures, which were delayed by an average of 22.9 minutes each.

In the case of Santa Fe Municipal Airport, departures are delayed for an average of 14 minutes. Additionally, for every 100 Google reviews, 1.6 claim that the airport is stressful or unsafe, the fifth highest number in the US.

In the case of Newark Liberty International Airport, for every 100 Google reviews, 1.2 mention that the airport is stressful or unsafe. Each flight from this airport is delayed by an average of 15.2 minutes.

Rounding out the top 10 are Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, in Texas; Chicago Midway International Airport, in Illinois; Casper/Natrona County International Airport, in Wyoming; Williston Basin International Airport, in North Dakota; Texarkana Regional Airport, in Arkansas; Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, in New York; and Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

A Whitley Law Firm spokesperson said: “It is fascinating to see which airports are the most unreliable, especially with the surprising inclusion of some of America’s smaller airports.

“While there are many factors that we can’t control in an airport, there are steps we can take to make navigating through them slightly easier. For example, it goes without saying that you need to arrive at the airport early when flying. Generally, you should arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights, but this may vary for busier airports.

“Regularly checking your flight status for any changes or delays is also an important step, as well as familiarising yourself with your terminal and gate beforehand. If possible, packing lightly and sticking to just carry-on luggage can also save you a lot of time before and after your flight.”