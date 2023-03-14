Best European Cities for Nightlife – Porto Ranks Best; Oslo Worst

Porto has been ranked best European city for nightlife attractions, while Oslo ranks worst European party city, in a new survey.

Taking the importance of nightlife as a tourist attraction as its theme, the survey by online casino company No Deposit Friend, scored 87 European cities out of 100 based on four factors – including the volume of nightlife attractions including bars and clubs and the average pint of beer and wine.

Porto scored highest with a score of 88.45 and was closely followed by Prague, Lisbon, Bratislava and Barcelona.

Oslo ranked bottom, with a score of just 12.16 out of 100.

“Exploring which city is the best for nightlife in Europe is interesting because it reveals insights about cultural diversity, economic vitality, social trends, and urban dynamics,” said No Deposit Friend’s Steven Ellis.

“Many European cities blend historical settings with contemporary nightlife, like partying in centuries-old buildings in Prague or amidst ancient ruins in Athens, offering a unique juxtaposition of the old and the new.

“Nightlife is a significant draw for tourists, contributing to the local economy. Cities with renowned nightlife, such as Barcelona and Amsterdam, see substantial income from visitors seeking these experiences. Not only this, but a bustling nightlife can indicate a city’s quality of life, showing that residents and visitors feel safe and engaged in social activities during the evening hours.”