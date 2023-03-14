fbpx
Best European Cities for Nightlife – Porto Ranks Best; Oslo Worst

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 3 min.

Porto has been ranked best European city for nightlife attractions, while Oslo ranks worst European party city, in a new survey.

Taking the importance of nightlife as a tourist attraction as its theme, the survey by online casino company No Deposit Friend, scored 87 European cities out of 100 based on four factors – including the volume of nightlife attractions including bars and clubs and the average pint of beer and wine.

Porto scored highest with a score of 88.45 and was closely followed by Prague, Lisbon, Bratislava and Barcelona.

Oslo ranked bottom, with a score of just 12.16 out of 100.

“Exploring which city is the best for nightlife in Europe is interesting because it reveals insights about cultural diversity, economic vitality, social trends, and urban dynamics,” said No Deposit Friend’s Steven Ellis.

“Many European cities blend historical settings with contemporary nightlife, like partying in centuries-old buildings in Prague or amidst ancient ruins in Athens, offering a unique juxtaposition of the old and the new.  

“Nightlife is a significant draw for tourists, contributing to the local economy. Cities with renowned nightlife, such as Barcelona and Amsterdam, see substantial income from visitors seeking these experiences. Not only this, but a bustling nightlife can indicate a city’s quality of life, showing that residents and visitors feel safe and engaged in social activities during the evening hours.” 

Rank City Country Index score (out of 100) 
1. Porto Portugal 88.45 
2. Prague Czech Republic 80.57 
3. Lisbon Portugal 78.73 
4. Bratislava Slovakia 76.11 
5. Barcelona Spain 70.87 
6. Alicante Spain 68.64 
7. Sofia Bulgaria 66.64 
8. Budapest Hungary 66.30 
9. Krakow Poland 66.28 
10. Seville Spain 65.98 
11. Ljubljana Slovenia 65.77 
12. Tirana Albania 65.60 
13. Malaga Spain 65.00 
14. Gdansk Poland 64.27 
15. Brno Czech Republic 63.52 
16. Zagreb Croatia 63.30 
17. Belgrade Serbia 63.01 
18. Berlin Germany 62.32 
19. Bucharest Romania 61.73 
20. Edinburgh United Kingdom 61.69 
21. Athens Greece 61.63 
22. Naples Italy 61.35 
23. Hamburg Germany 61.24 
24. Sarajevo Bosnia and Herzegovina 61.01 
25. Valencia Spain 60.24 
26. Manchester United Kingdom 60.23 
27. Amsterdam Netherlands 59.68 
28. Cologne Germany 59.35 
29. Poznan Poland 59.12 
30. Madrid Spain 58.71 
31. Bilbao Spain 58.70 
32. Rome Italy 58.61 
33. Catania Italy 58.33 
34. Minsk Belarus 58.13 
35. Palma de Mallorca Spain 57.21 
36. Florence Italy 56.12 
37. Thessaloniki Greece 56.08 
38. Nuremberg Germany 56.03 
39. Palermo Italy 55.62 
40. Brussels Belgium 55.17 
41. Liverpool United Kingdom 55.09 
42. Kingston upon Hull United Kingdom 54.54 
43. Nottingham United Kingdom 54.53 
44. Antwerp Belgium 54.49 
45. Warsaw Poland 54.46 
46. Riga Latvia 54.06 
47. Newcastle upon Tyne United Kingdom 54.00 
48. Gijon Spain 53.92 
49. Swansea United Kingdom 53.39 
50. Bologna Italy 51.93 
51. Wroclaw Poland 51.75 
52. Southampton United Kingdom 51.48 
53. Vilnius Lithuania 51.06 
54. Brighton United Kingdom 50.75 
55. Derby United Kingdom 50.19 
56. Vienna Austria 50.12 
57. Bristol United Kingdom 49.93 
58.(=) Leicester United Kingdom 49.80 
58.(=) Tallinn Estonia 49.80 
59. Paris France 49.73 
60. Munich Germany 48.71 
61. Düsseldorf Germany 48.66 
62. Sheffield United Kingdom 48.26 
63. Leeds United Kingdom 47.57 
64. Turin Italy 47.45 
65. Stuttgart Germany 47.44 
66. Glasgow United Kingdom 46.56 
67. Dublin Ireland 46.50 
68. Cardiff United Kingdom 45.91 
69.(=) Frankfurt Germany 45.28 
69.(=) Nice France 45.28 
70. Hannover Germany 43.65 
71. Belfast United Kingdom 43.29 
72. Bordeaux France 41.49 
73. Birmingham United Kingdom 41.02 
74. Toulouse France 40.06 
75. Milan Italy 39.77 
76. Genoa Italy 39.63 
77. Marseille France 39.31 
78. Nantes France 38.30 
79. Copenhagen Denmark 35.97 
80. London United Kingdom 35.74 
81. Lyon France 35.44 
82. Zurich Switzerland 31.35 
83. Helsinki Finland 21.97 
84. Stockholm Sweden 21.90 
85. Oslo Norway 12.16 
The Best and Worst.
Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
