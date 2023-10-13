SEARCH
Ryanair Adds Extra 7,000 Seats for 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Ryanair has added an extra 7,000 seats for the most anticipated date in the horse racing calendar – Cheltenham 2024.

Ryanair will be operating additional flights from Cork, Dublin, and Shannon to both Birmingham and Bristol for the 4-day Cheltenham Festival running from 12 – 15 March 2024.

With a strong Irish presence among winning horses, jockeys & trainers at Cheltenham 2023, Ryanair has added extra flights operating from 11 – 15 March so that Irish horseracing fans can be there for all the action at next year’s event.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “The luck of the Irish is always strong at Cheltenham and with the 7,000 extra seats we’ve added from Cork, Dublin and Shannon to Birmingham and Bristol, the Irish support will be even stronger for the 2024 festival.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
