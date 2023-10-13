Star Alliance Opens 2nd Lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle

Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, has inaugurated its second lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Starting today (October 13), it will welcome First and Business Class passengers and Star Alliance Gold status customers on member airline flights departing from gates 10 to 38 in Terminal 1. Eligible United Club and Air Canada Maple Leaf Club members may also access the lounge. The new lounge is conveniently located airside after immigration and security controls in the newest part of the terminal.

The sprawling but intimate space can accomodate over 300 guests across approximately 1,300 square meters. It has been designed by the leading architecture firm, Gensler, which also designed the award-winning Star Alliance Los Angeles airport lounge in 2013.

Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias said: “Star Alliance stands for elevating the experience of its member airline passengers, and airport lounges play a vital role. We’re very proud to present our new Paris lounge, which is not only a delight to experience but also thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of the modern frequent traveller.”

There are two Star Alliance lounges operating in Terminal 1 now. The first lounge, refurbished in 2019 and located prior to security on level 10, will now serve passengers departing on intra-Schengen flights from gates 50 to 78, as well as guests from various lounge access programs departing from all gates.

At present, 20 Star Alliance member carriers operate from Paris – CDG, offering 464 weekly departures to 34 destinations in 22 countries.

“Our new Paris lounge expands the count of Star Alliance branded lounges to seven worldwide and takes the airport lounge experience to new heights,” said Christian Draeger, Star Alliance’s Vice President for Customer Experience. “Whether it is the design, décor or the F&B experience, we have carefully curated the lounge for a multi-sensorial experience for guests departing from the dazzling city of Paris.”