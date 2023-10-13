Ireland Promoted as Business Event Location in Munich

A total of 40 German meetings and incentive events professionals based in Munich and the surrounding area attended Tourism Ireland’s ‘Meet in Ireland’ event in Munich this week.

The B2B event saw the German buyers meet, and do business with, 11 tourism businesses from the island of Ireland.

The aim of the event was to grow corporate meetings and incentive events business from Germany to the island of Ireland. It was a valuable opportunity for the companies from Ireland to showcase and sell their services and products and to convince the German buyers to confirm their meetings and events in Ireland for 2024 and beyond.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted that so many top German meetings and events professionals took the time to attend our ‘Meet in Ireland’ event and connect with our partners from the island of Ireland – demonstrating their commitment and interest in Ireland for 2024 and beyond.

“Business events is an important, high yield sector and Tourism Ireland is undertaking a busy programme of activity throughout 2023 to grow business in this area. Our promotions are highlighting our world-class venues and facilities, as well as ease of access from Germany and the unique experiences on offer right around the island of Ireland.”

‘Meet in Ireland’ is the official MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) brand for the island of Ireland, comprising Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland – who work in partnership to promote the island of Ireland as a leading business events destination.