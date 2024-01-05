SEARCH
Royal Caribbean to Host Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise

By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

If you can’t get tickets to see her at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium later this year, or aren’t one of the lucky G Adventures selling agents set to be rewarded with a trip to see her in London; there’s still a chance to get some international Taylor Swift action this year.

Award-winning Texas-based travel agency Quality Travel has teamed up with Royal Caribbean to offer a North American cruise entirely dedicated to all things Tay-Tay!

The 5-night cruise – the Summer Era Cruise – will take place on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas ship and will sail from Galveston, Texas on June 15 and sail to the western Caribbean, calling on Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, before returning to Galveston on June 20, 2024. 

Quality Travel is founded by Rebecca Landry – a major Swiftie; so quality of entertainment is assured.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
