Emirates Rolls Out Expanded Vegan and Plant-Based Food Offering Onboard and in Lounges

Emirates is rolling out a range of new vegan dishes for its lounges and onboard menus.

Over the past 12 months Emirates has seen a surge in customer demand for plant-based meals; with orders rising 40% in that time.

Emirates Boeing 777-200lr freighter (002)

The new menus will build on the 450,000 plant-based meals served onboard Emirates flights last year, which was up from 280,000 in 2022. Last year, Emirates offered more than 300 vegan recipes, up from 180 recipes in 2022.

The new menu will be rolled out across all seat classes, with economy class seeing the biggest increase in vegan food consumption on Emirates last year.

Vegan options are available to pre-order onboard and order directly in First Class, as well as in Emirates Lounges. Customers can request vegan meals on all Emirates flights and across all classes of travel up to 24 hours before departure. 

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
