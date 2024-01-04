Royal Caribbean Signs Up as Official Partner of Eurovision Song Contest

Royal Caribbean International has joined forces with the Eurovision Song Contest, signing up as official partner to the live music event.

The cruise giant will act as official cruise line partner for the Eurovision for two years – 2024 and 2025.

This year’s event will be held in Malmo, Sweden in May.

Ben Bouldin, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International said: “As two world-renowned brands that are known for delivering memorable moments to millions across the globe, the combination of Royal Caribbean International and Eurovision Song Contest makes the ultimate partnership that will bring to life the very best of world-class live entertainment and a fusion of cultures from all over. With more than 60 historic years of the Eurovision Song Contest, we’re proud to partner with an iconic brand that has a global audience, which only continues to grow with the popularity of an event that has become a cultural moment for so many around the world.”

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest said: “We’re thrilled to announce our exciting new partnership with Royal Caribbean International. The Eurovision Song Contest and Royal Caribbean share a passion for creating unforgettable experiences that unite people from all around the world. We look forward to making new memories for our fans and guests alike and can’t wait to set sail together on this new adventure!”

Details on how fans can get tickets to the 68th annual Eurovision Song Contest with Royal Caribbean will be revealed in the coming months.