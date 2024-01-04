SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsHard Rock International Names New Boss for Hotels Division
Travel News

Hard Rock International Names New Boss for Hotels Division

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

Hard Rock International has named John Rees senior vice president of its hotel operations.

Mr Rees will lead Hard Rock’s international hotel portfolio and report to group chief operating officer Jon Lucas.

Mr Rees said: “Our future pipeline of hotel projects is very robust which will allow me to work with my teams to innovate and create more of the special brand touchpoints and guest experiences our fans expect. My goal is to make Hard Rock Hotels feel like the coolest place to stay with the best vibe and where every guest around the world is made to feel like a VIP.”

Mr Lucas said: “We’re thrilled to have John lead the Hard Rock Hotel team as we continue to elevate our position as one of the world’s most recognised global hospitality brands. His depth of experience guiding world-class luxury and lifestyle hotels paired with his results-driven leadership style makes John an invaluable addition to our company.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Signs Up as Official Partner of Eurovision Song Contest

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie