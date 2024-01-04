Hard Rock International Names New Boss for Hotels Division

Hard Rock International has named John Rees senior vice president of its hotel operations.

Mr Rees will lead Hard Rock’s international hotel portfolio and report to group chief operating officer Jon Lucas.

Mr Rees said: “Our future pipeline of hotel projects is very robust which will allow me to work with my teams to innovate and create more of the special brand touchpoints and guest experiences our fans expect. My goal is to make Hard Rock Hotels feel like the coolest place to stay with the best vibe and where every guest around the world is made to feel like a VIP.”

Mr Lucas said: “We’re thrilled to have John lead the Hard Rock Hotel team as we continue to elevate our position as one of the world’s most recognised global hospitality brands. His depth of experience guiding world-class luxury and lifestyle hotels paired with his results-driven leadership style makes John an invaluable addition to our company.”