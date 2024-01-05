London, Prague and Sofia Voted Best European Weekend Break Destinations for 2024

London, Prague and Sofia are the top three European capitals for a weekend getaway in 2024, according to a new survey.

The list – compiled by Slot.Day, an online catalogue for slots and game reviews – doesn’t include any Irish, French, Spanish, Scandinavian, Dutch or Portuguese cities, but sees a heavy representation from Eastern Europe; including Sarajevo, Skopje, Bucharest, Belgrade, Warsaw, and Albania’s capital Tirana.

Berlin was voted 9th best location.

Surprisingly, the study ranked Bern, Reykjavik and Valetta among the least preferable European capitals for short holidays.

The rankings were based on cost of accommodation and stay, number of nightlife options and number of four/five star hotels.

Survey author, Michael Slot said: “We wanted to find out which European destinations might be the less obvious choices for weekend getaways. It is surprising to find places like Skopje, Tirana and Sarajevo offering a good balance of high quality nightlife and affordable accommodation. Other hidden gems off the beaten track include Vilnius, Riga and Chisinau.”