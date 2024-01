Center Parcs Europe owner Pierre & Vacances has opened a new holiday destination called the Premium Residence Golfe du Lion in France.

It is located in the town of Saint Cyprien in France’s sunny Pyrénées-Oreintales region, in the south of the country close to the border with Spain.

As well as a number of sporting offers – tennis courts, hiking trails, biking trails, scuba diving, sailing, kite surfing and horse riding – the luxury location has 79 apartments, 71 villas and its own private beach.