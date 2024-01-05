Ireland West Airport Sees Busiest Year Ever in 2023, with 818,000 Passengers

Ireland West Airport (Knock) has reported 2023 as its busiest year ever.

Passenger numbers at the airport rose 13%, over the year, to a record 818,000 people.

The previous record for Knock was 807,000, which was achieved in 2019 – proving that the airport has now overtaken pre-pandemic levels.

The airport now serves 21 International destinations and is served by three of Europe’s major International airlines, Aer Lingus, Lauda Europe and Ryanair.

Passenger numbers traveling on services to and from the UK totalled 665,000 in 2023, boosted by the commencement of a new daily service to London Heathrow with Aer Lingus, which provides onward connectivity to 80+ destinations worldwide.

Ryanair recorded its busiest ever year for passenger numbers at the airport carrying over 730,000 passengers, a 3% increase on 2022 with record numbers using its services to and from Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester in the UK.

The number of passengers traveling on services to Mainland and Continental Europe hit a new high for the airport, with 148,000 passengers traveling to and from Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Majorca, Malaga, Milan, Cologne, Lanzarote and Tenerife; which represented a 7% increase on 2022 figures.

When compared to 2019, the previous busiest year on record, short-haul traffic to the UK increased by 19%, while passenger numbers traveling to sun and European city break destinations increased by 16%.

August proved to be the busiest month of the year with 102,000 passengers travelling through the airport during this period, with the busiest individual day of the year also occurring in August, when over 4,500 passengers travelled through the airport on Tuesday 29th August.

In total, more than 6,000 flights departed and arrived at the airport in 2023 with less than 10 flights impacted as a result of adverse weather at the airport, the lowest figure on record at the airport.

Commenting on the 2023 performance, Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport said: “We are delighted to have seen such a strong recovery in passenger travel in 2023, which has resulted in a record year for the airport, which is great news for tourism and job creation, both at the airport and in the wider economy. 2023 was a milestone year for the airport, we had the honour of welcoming the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, to the West of Ireland, as he touched down at the airport on Friday 14th April, in what was a momentous occasion for the airport and indeed the West of Ireland. We launched new services to both Lanzarote and Tenerife with Ryanair, and for the first time launched a new daily service with Aer Lingus, to one of Europe’s major international airport hubs, London Heathrow.“