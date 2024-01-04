SEARCH
Final Chance to Enter: Win a Place on JetBlue’s Boston St Patrick’s Day FAM Trip

By Carrie Day
ITTN would like to remind members of the Irish and Northern Irish travel trade that you still have time to enter the ITTN & JetBlue competition to win a place on JetBlue’s FAM trip to Boston for St Patrick’s Day. All you need to do is watch back our recent JetBlue webinar with Caitriona Toner (Sales Manager) and answer two easy questions. One lucky member of the Irish and Northern Irish travel trade will be randomly selected. The competition is open until Friday 5 Jan 2024.

Please note, this competition is open to members of the Irish and Northern Irish travel trade only, and email addresses used in the competition should be a travel agency email.

Watch the webinar and enter the competition here ITTN and Jetblue – ittn.ie

