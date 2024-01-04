Etihad Airways Adds 2 New Routes from Abu Dhabi to India

Etihad Airways has introduced two new services from Abu Dhabi to India; upping the menu of routes for people looking to connect onwards after flying with Etihad from European destinations including Dublin.

Etihad will now fly from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in the Kerala region of India. The new routes formally commenced on New Year’s Day.

These non-stop services to each destination bring the total number of Indian gateways served by Etihad to 10.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad CEO, said: “We have established a fantastic group of non-stop routes between India and Abu Dhabi, providing customers with easier access to our growing network without transiting through one of the main Indian hub airports.

“Seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi ensure that our guests can easily access destinations across the GCC, Europe – including our four daily services to London – and North America. Moreover, they have the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey.”