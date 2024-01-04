SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Launches Discovery Cove New Year’s Sale

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has launched a Discovery Cove New Year’s sale which is available from now until February 13, across all Discovery Cove packages booked for 2024 and 2025, including the Discovery Cove Ultimate Swim package.

SeaWorld Parks’ Discovery Cove New Year’s sale allows agents to provide a saving of up to *45% off previously published prices, for select dates during 2024 and 2025, when booked through Attraction World. For a limited time only, agents can offer Discovery Cove Ultimate Package’s from below *£197 per person.

According to SeaWorld: “There has never been a better time for your clients to visit SeaWorld parks, with the latest attractions; Pipeline – the world’s first surf coaster at SeaWorld, and Serengeti Flyer, the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind at Busch Gardens.

“All this and more to come this year, including the ultimate Antarctic adventure, Penguin Trek at SeaWorld, and Phoenix Rising at Busch Gardens, which will be the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park and the first coaster to feature on-board audio. Both new attractions will launch in Spring this year.

“To ensure guests experience everything the SeaWorld parks have to offer, recommend the Discovery Cove Ultimate Swim package. This includes a single-day reservation at Discovery Cove – a tropical oasis in the heart of Orlando where you can swim with a dolphin (30-minute dolphin swim experience, all meals, snacks, and beverages included) plus 14-days unlimited entry to SeaWorld – the world’s most popular marine life park, Busch Gardens – full of wild animals and even wilder rides and waterpark – Aquatica Orlando. Free parking is also included at all parks, plus a free return shuttle bus to Busch Gardens.”