Royal Caribbean and Silversea Cruises Confirmed as Headline Sponsors of Worldchoice 2023 Conference in Cork

Royal Caribbean and Silversea Cruises will be the Headline Sponsors of the Worldchoice 2023 conference which will take place on Saturday November 18 at Radisson Hotel, Little Island, Cork.

Carol Anne O’Neill, Commercial Manager Worldchoice said: “It is great to have multi award winning Royal Caribbean and Silversea Cruises , as the headline sponsors of our conference this year. We have had unprecedented support from our members and trade partners for the event.”

Jennifer Callister Head of Ireland for Royal Caribbean said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring this year’s Worldchoice conference and to have the opportunity to connect to so many of you face to face. After the conference, we hope you will all have got to know the Royal Caribbean brand a little better.”

Amanda Jayne Middler Regional Sales Manager, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland for Silversea commented: “We are thrilled to be a headline sponsor at the Worldchoice conference in November. This is always a fabulous event and a great opportunity to spend some quality time with Worldchoice agents and get them thinking all things Silversea. Looking forward to a fantastic event.”