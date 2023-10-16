SEARCH
Irish News

Consumer Spending on Hospitality Product Shows Monthly Decline

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Consumer spending on hospitality product – hotels, restaurants, cafes and pubs – fell last month, according to a new survey.

Hotel spending, amongst Irish consumers, was down 17%; spending in pubs fell 9% and there was a 5% decline in the amount of money spent eating out in restaurants, according to AIB’s latest monthly Spend Trend survey.

The survey studies the movement of 70 million debit and credit card transactions.

The highest spend in pubs coincided with Ireland’s matches at the Rugby World Cup. And, while overall spend dipped in September, those aged under 25 years of age were still spending and were the sole age bracket to increase their hospitality spend.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
