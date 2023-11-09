RCI’s Big Royal Thank You Winners!

Following the success of its recent competition, The Big Royal Thank You, Royal Caribbean International is pleased to announce the grand finale winners. Created for travel partners across UK and Ireland featuring the cruise line’s largest prize pot to date, the 8-week competition saw over 3,700 agents battle it out each week to win one of the almost 300 prizes available including a family bike set, Caribbean Cruise and more.

The agent who topped the table at the end of the week was Northern Ireland’s very own, Dawn McCaffrey from Clubworld Travel. Dawn’s jaw-dropping prize is a new MG4 EV Electric Car due to be delivered in the coming weeks, with a miniature version awarded for now.

“I am so excited with winning this once-in-a-lifetime prize, it means the world to me and my family. No more car sharing with my husband for me and my 2 girls!” said Dawn McCaffrey, agent at Clubworld Travel.

Not content with just first place, Northern Ireland was also home to the third place winner, Elaine Truesdale from Cruise Beyond – Oasis Travel, whose hard work resulted in her winning £1,000 on her Club Rewards account.

“Just wanted to extend my BIG thank you to you for all your help, guidance and support. I am totally delighted to have been placed 3rd in the Big Royal Thank You. That amount of money the month before Christmas truly does mean the world to me” said Elaine Truesdale, agent at Cruise Beyond – Oasis Travel.

Jennifer Callister, head of sales for Ireland, who presented the award, said “From the start of the competition, the travel agents in Ireland were leading the way. We couldn’t have asked for more enthusiasm and engagement from our travel partners across the country.”

The second place prize of a Caribbean Cruise, complete with flights, for two people was won by a UK-based travel agent from Cruise 1st.

To find out more about upcoming competitions and opportunities, trade agents should keep an eye on myclubroyal.co.uk.