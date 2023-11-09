Experiences Specialist Viator Partners with F1 Governing Body, FIA

Formula 1’s governing body – the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) – has announced that Viator has joined the FIA-led One Road Programme as a global partner.



Viator is the world’s largest experiences marketplace, and this partnership unlocks 300,000+ tours and activities worldwide to explore for the members of FIA Clubs participating in One Road who will get special discounts on offers ranging from simple tours to extreme adventures that will be featured on Viator web pages specifically designed for them.



Viator Chief Commercial Officer, Sarah Dines, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with the FIA. The partnership gets Viator operators in front of more travellers, while offering the FIA Club members access to the world’s best and biggest catalogue of experiences.”

One Road is the FIA-led global loyalty programme. Its purpose is for the FIA to aggregate the purchasing power of its Clubs to negotiate on their behalf better offers than the ones they could have obtained individually. By participating in One Road, FIA Clubs and their members benefit from these exclusive offers negotiated by the FIA with partners at a global level.



FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism, Jacob Bangsgaard, said: “With Viator joining as a global partner, the FIA-led One Road programme reaches a new milestone and continues its positive development, offering more and more benefits to our participating Clubs and their members. I am glad to see that, thanks to Viator, they will be able to enjoy a multiple variety of travel experiences at a discounted price and I am convinced the partnership will bring even more value with more Clubs joining in the future.”







