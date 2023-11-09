Global Air Cargo Demand Rises 2%, IATA Figures Show

International demand for air cargo services increased by 1.9%, year-on-year, in September, according to latest monthly figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Capacity levels grew by over 12% on an annual basis.

Growth was largely related to international belly capacity which rose 31.5% year-on-year as airlines scaled up operations to meet peak-northern summer travel season demand.

“Air cargo eked out modest growth (1.9%) in September despite falling trade volumes and high jet fuel prices. That clearly shows the strength of air cargo’s value proposition. With the key export order and manufacturing PMIs hovering near positive territory, we can be cautiously optimistic for a strong year-end peak season,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.