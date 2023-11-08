Ras Al Khaimah and Oman Strike Cross-Destination Tourism Promotion Deal

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collectively initiate and pursue cross-destination tourism promotion and marketing initiatives between the Musandam Governorate, Sultanate of Oman and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The agreement was signed at World Travel Market/WTM London between Raki Phillips, Chief Executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Dr. Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi, Chief Executive of OMRAN Group.

The MoU provides an official platform for both parties to cooperate on initiatives aimed at attracting more international visitors while positioning Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam as leading global tourism destinations in the Middle East. The agreement will see leaders of both organisations work together to create opportunities for travellers to visit both destinations, Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam, in a single trip.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “This first of its kind agreement is built upon a formidable synergy between Ras Al Khaimah and the neighbouring Musandam Governorate. We look forward to working together with OMRAN on cross-destination promotions which will not only showcase each of our destinations’ distinct tourism offerings, but also raise awareness among international visitors about the wide range of tourism attractions in the Middle East.”

Dr. Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi, OMRAN Group’s Chief Executive, said: “It gives us great pleasure to partner with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. This MoU underscores the pivotal role tourism authorities play in championing natural assets and cultural heritage. Through our joint efforts, we aim to craft distinctive and innovative experiences for global travellers, further enhancing the allure of our region.”