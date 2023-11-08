SEARCH
EasyJet Holidays Appoints Natasha Marson to Lead its Travel Trade Partnership Division

EasyJet Holidays has appointed Natasha Marson as its new Head of Distribution, with her focus being to lead the company’s travel trade partnership division.

EasyJet Holidays has a presence in Northern Ireland, where EasyJet this week added another sun holiday route, for next summer, from Belfast City Airport to Alicante in Spain.

Ms Marson joins from Hays Travel; before which she worked for Thomas Cook.

Roy Stratford, EasyJet Holidays’ Head of Partnerships, said: “Our travel agent partners have played a significant role in our rapid growth and continue to be an important extension of our business. I’m delighted to confirm that Natasha Marson is joining us as our Head of Distribution, to keep driving our successful trade partnerships forward. “Natasha brings brilliant travel trade experience with her, so we look forward to bringing her on board and welcoming her to the easyJet holidays team.”

Natasha Marson said: “I’m thrilled to be joining easyJet holidays as Head of Distribution. Like many, I’ve seen the mark it’s making on the industry so I’m incredibly excited to be joining the UK’s fastest growing tour operator, working closely with the distribution team and travel agent partners to deliver brilliant holidays.”

