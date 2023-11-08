Visit Belfast Partners with IFA to Boost Sports Tourism in Northern Ireland

Visit Belfast has signed a 3-year partnership agreement with the (Northern) Irish Football Association (IFA) to boost sports tourism in the North.

The collaboration will also see the two organisations boost the development of female participation in sport, and promote Windsor Park stadium, in Belfast, as a premier venue for conferences and business events.

Irish FA Chief Operating Officer Graham Fitzgerald said: “Our five-year corporate strategy to 2027 covers every aspect of football across Northern Ireland, from improving performance and participation levels to improving facilities, generating revenue, engagement, women’s and girls’ football and corporate social responsibility.

“Ambitious, forward-looking and passionate about the game and the many social and economic benefits which grassroots football brings, we’re delighted to confirm a strategic partnership with Visit Belfast to support us in delivering our goals and to maximise the local, global and international opportunities which this will bring.”

Rachael McGuickin, Director of Business Development, Sustainability and Transformation at Visit Belfast, said: “Strong partnerships and collaboration remain vital to our city’s tourism recovery strategy, and we’re delighted to be working closely with the Irish FA and its teams to promote what is an outstanding, heritage-rich asset to the city that meets growing demand and interest in sports tourism, in female participation in sport and enquiries for a variety of compelling venues that offer world class facilities and a warm and welcoming reception.

“We’re confident that this strategic partnership will result in a major home win and plenty of goals.”

Visit Belfast is the official destination marketing and management organisation for the Belfast City Region, dedicated to promoting Belfast as a tourist destination for business, leisure and cruise visitors. Tourism NI, Invest NI and Belfast City Council are also key supporters and funders of business tourism in Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Last month Belfast was officially named the world’s best conference destination for a third year at the Conference & Incentive Travel (C&IT) awards in London, securing a record-breaking position that underlines the city’s strengths as a major international draw for business delegates and event organisers.

In a separate development, the team at Visit Belfast were also awarded ‘UK Best Destination Team of the Year’ at the Meetings Industry Association (MIA) Awards 2023, securing the top industry title in a highly competitive shortlist.