Ranked: The Friendliest European Accents According to Survey

In a world where accents can influence job prospects, attractiveness, intelligence, and even friendliness, a recent study by MinimumDepositCasinos.org delves into the diverse landscape of global accents. The study, based on responses from 5,000 participants, examines which country boasts the most and least friendly accents.

Amid reports that 6 in 10 people believe others make subconscious judgments based on their accent or speech patterns, accent bias becomes a powerful force affecting various aspects of daily life. With this backdrop, the study unfolds, providing insights into the perceived friendliness of different accents across the globe.

Key Findings:

American Accent Dominates Friendliness:

Americans have the highest odds of being considered friendly, with a significant 19.5% of respondents deeming the American accent the friendliest.

The British accent closely follows in second place, with 13.6% of participants identifying it as the most friendly.



Global Ranking of Friendly Accents:

The top 10 friendly accents, according to the study:

American (19.5%)

British (13.6%)

Australian (8.8%)

Canadian (8.7%)

German (5.7%)

French (5.5%)

Scottish (3.2%)

Italian (3.0%)

Austrian (3.0%)

Spanish (2.8%)

Irish (2.8%)

Indian (2.2%)

The Australian accent secured the third spot in friendliness, with almost 1 in 10 respondents considering it friendly (8.8%), while the New Zealand accent ranked 15th, despite its previous designation as the ‘sexiest’ accent in 2019.

Despite its linguistic proximity to General American English, the Canadian accent ranked fourth, receiving 10.8 fewer percentage points than the American accent.

The German accent ranked fifth among the friendliest, with 1 in 20 participants (5.7%) naming it as the most friendly.