EasyJet Holidays Launches in Germany and France

EasyJet holidays has officially introduced its offerings in France and Germany, with packages now available for purchase and the inaugural departures scheduled from January 9, 2024. This expansion follows the successful entry of easyJet holidays into the Swiss market in August 2023.

Mirroring its established business model in the UK, easyJet is extending its services to French and German travellers, presenting a diverse range of beach and city breaks to over 3,000 hotels. The holiday options encompass beach getaways, luxury experiences, family-friendly destinations, and adult-only retreats, with various board options to cater to different preferences.

“Ever since we launched our business, we had ambitions to be a pan-European tour operator, so we are thrilled to launch our easyJet holidays business in France and Germany, following our launch into Switzerland back in August. We’re currently the UK’s fastest-growing tour operator, and we’re looking forward to making our mark in Europe and helping our French and German customers find their perfect package holiday,” said Garry Wilson, CEO of easyJet holidays.

In France, easyJet holidays provides access to 63 locations across Europe, with flights departing from 16 airports. Meanwhile, in Germany, the offerings cover 47 destinations, featuring flights from key cities such as Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg.