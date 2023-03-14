Quinta do Lago, Portugal for World Class Golf & Football Camps

Quinta do Lago is nestled within the Algarve and the privacy and security of the Ria Formosa nature reserve. Quinta do Lago has also earned impressive accolades including Europe’s Best Golf Venue, Europe’s Best Golf Course and Portugal’s Best Golf Course in the World Golf Awards 2023.

This offers world-class golf – including the €7 million upgraded South Course – which surrounds award-winning real estate, sublime restaurants, a premier sports hub, a boutique hotel and a golden sand beach. The perfect backdrop for golfers and guests to enjoy a rich and fulfilling life, in this unique destination in Portugal’s beautiful southern coast.

Quinta do Lago’s notorious multi-sports destination, The Campus offers football camps for kids. Hosted by esteemed athletes and ex-professional footballers, children can be inspired by the games this summer and receive their own training experience within a renowned sporting resort that has welcomed some of the best sporting talent worldwide. Live games will also be available to watch throughout the season at Dano’s Sports Bar & Restaurant.

With Quinta do Lago’s Football Escapes, guests can get excited for the sporting spectacle of the summer with the UEFA Euros 2024

Returning this summer season just in time for the Euros, families can be inspired by week-long football camps hosted by esteemed athletes such as Ashley Williams and Joleon Lescott, welcoming children aged 5-15 to participate in the ultimate football training experience.

Prestigious Sporting Destination

Quinta do Lago’s multi-sports hub, The Campus, is renowned as one of Europe’s prestigious sporting destinations for training, recovery, and rehabilitation. In this environment, aspiring young athletes, as well as those looking to try something new can immerse themselves in a professional atmosphere guided by top-tier players and coaches, complemented by resident professional trainers leveraging the resort’s exceptional facilities and the region’s world-class climate.

In true Euros spirit, young football fans will get a full kit and medal upon completion of the course, creating a summer of unforgettable sporting moments and football celebrations this season.

Football Escapes Camps are running from the 25th March to 1st November 2024 for children aged 5-15 years old.