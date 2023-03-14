Dublin Airport Duty Free & Cork Airport Duty Free Undergo Vibrant Rebrand

Passengers travelling through Dublin and Cork airports will notice the travel retail stores, formally known as “The Loop,” have undergone a vibrant and dynamic re-brand. They are now known as Dublin Airport Duty Free and Cork Airport Duty Free.

In line with ARI’s relentless focus on a sense of place, this key priority for the business ensures a deep commitment to creating authentic, immersive experiences that reflect and celebrate the essence of each location. The new brand identity at Dublin and Cork airports elevates this commitment to a whole new level, taking inspiration from the heritage of both cities and colliding cultural history with the enriching dynamism of the modern era.

The rebrand is a continuation of ARI’s commitment to its vision of being the world’s favourite airport retailer and partner of choice. It reflects ARI’s customer value proposition: to bring joy to customers and enhance the retail experience at every touchpoint. In February 2023, ARI unveiled its new strategic brand framework, including a contemporary new brand identity and brand expression called “Joy on Your Way.” This further distinguishes ARI as a pioneering travel retailer. This week, ARI celebrates the National Day of Joy on June 26 across its international estate.

Over 34 million passengers pass through both Dublin and Cork airports each year. Since 2009, they have visited The Loop for all their duty-free shopping. This refreshed offering will bring greater alignment of the retail experience with ARI’s enhanced customer value proposition.

ARI has been gradually rolling out the new brand across the stores at Dublin and Cork airports, as well as appearing on the travel retailer’s social media channels and e-commerce website.

Tom Byrne, Retail Director at ARI Ireland, expressed excitement about the new rebrand:

“We are the first and last stops for travellers visiting this beautiful country. Our goal is to inspire and engage our customers as they visit the Duty Free stores on their journey. We are uniquely placed to showcase both cities – their old souls and young hearts – representing the heritage and culture, juxtaposed with the vibrancy and modernism of both Dublin and Cork.”

Ray Hernan, ARI’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the significance of the rebrand:

“This marks a significant enhancement of our offering, reflecting the heritage of our operations at ARI as pioneers. It shows that we are serious about joy and what that means for our customers. It’s not just about a logo change; it’s an ethos, an intention, an expression of who we are – a fundamental commitment to elevating the overall customer proposition. Congratulations to the ARI Ireland team for delivering this transformative offering that will undoubtedly excite and bring joy to our customers for years to come.”

The logos for both locations have been developed with each letter paying homage to the cities themselves:

Dublin:

D – historical Georgian doorways at Merrion Square

U – vibrant umbrella street installation at South Anne Street

B – Dublin’s famous literary heritage depicted by a stack of books

L – statues of Dublin city such as Daniel O’Connell or Molly Malone

I – the famous Spire of Dublin on O’Connell Street

N – modern architecture in the city such as at the Grand Canal

Cork:

C – River Lee running through Cork city

O – Cork’s iconic English Market, trading since 1788

R – The Rebel County – Cork’s moniker since the War of Independence

K – the Old Head Lighthouse of Kinsale