Qatar Airways Launches Travel Packages for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023

Qatar Airways and Qatar Airways Holidays have announced the launch of exclusive travel packages for F1 races this season, in partnership with F1 as their Global Partner and Official Airline. These travel packages offer fans the opportunity to experience the high-octane action of F1 up-close and enjoy unique experiences like pit lane walks, guided track tours, and special events with select F1 drivers.

Flexible packages are available for all of the 2023 F1 race destinations, including the forthcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix and Qatar Airways Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell’Emilia-Romagna. Privilege Club members of the airline can also earn Avios points based on the total value of these Ultimate F1 Fan Travel Packages.

The packages include return flights, hotel accommodations, F1 Paddock Club or Grandstand race tickets, and more. Fans planning to attend the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 are encouraged to purchase the Early Bird Offer by 31 May 2023, with prices starting at $1,110 USD.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our F1® Travel Packages to motorsports fans around the world. We have worked hard to create these affordable packages that offer unbeatable value. The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix packages offer fans the additional experience to attend the superlative Geneva International Motor Show that is taking place in Qatar from 5-14 October. The access to the most highly anticipated auto show of the year makes the Qatar Grand Prix Travel Package a guaranteed unforgettable experience and the most affordable travel package for fans.”