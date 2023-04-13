Irish Travel Software Firm Datalex Successfully Renews 3-Year Partnership With Air China

Datalex, a leading provider of digital airline retail products and software solutions, has announced a three-year renewal deal with Air China, making them the first customer in the region to benefit from Datalex’s latest version of its China Shopping and Pricing product, specifically designed for the Chinese market. This deal highlights Datalex’s expertise in digital transformation and its growth ambitions in key markets, including China and the wider APAC region.

Datalex has also reported increased demand for its products and expertise in the Chinese market. According to Datalex, there has been a significant increase in demand for its software solutions in the first three months of this year, with transaction volumes in March reaching 43% of 2019 figures. Additionally, monthly transaction volumes have been trending upwards, with a 26% increase in March compared to February.

Datalex’s recent findings on booking volumes in China indicate a notable shift in the aviation sector’s recovery prospects in the region, after a prolonged period of low activity. These trends align with broader regional indicators of recovery, such as the number of people entering and leaving China surpassing one million in a single day for the first time since 2020. This data comes from the Chinese National Immigration Administration.

Alongside these positive market indications, Datalex has announced the renewal of its partnership with Air China, the national flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China. Air China will be migrating to the latest version of Datalex’s China Shopping and Pricing product, which promises improved operational efficiencies, greater tactical flexibility, and faster market reaction times. This move ensures that Air China can keep pace with its digital transformation strategy and leverage the latest digital retail product capabilities in line with the ongoing market recovery in China.

Commenting on the renewal with Air China and general positive market indications from the Chinese aviation sector, Datalex CEO, Sean Corkery said: “Our data indicates that the recovery of air travel in China is well and truly underway, and we remain hugely optimistic for the potential for our partners in the APAC region. These positive indications of continued recovery coincide with an extension of our long partnership with our valued customer Air China for another three years. We look forward to being a key enabler of Air China’s digital transformation strategy as we work together to future-proof Air China’s digital retailing capabilities. We have invested significantly in the development of the Datalex China Shopping and Pricing Engine product to cater for the unique market needs in China, bringing greater value and commitment to the region.”